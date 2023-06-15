Man sentenced to life for ’99 slaying of 2 teen girls in Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of the 1999 cold case slaying of two teenage girls has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. Circuit Judge William Filmore on Thursday officially handed down the sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole to Coley McCraney. A jury decided the sentence in April and Alabama law requires a judge abide with the jury’s decision in capital cases. A jury in April convicted McCraney of capital murder for the deaths of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. The two 17-year-olds disappeared after setting off for a party in southeastern Alabama on July 31, 1999.

