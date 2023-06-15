Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials, with prosecution on some charges delayed until 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried may face two criminal trials after a federal judge granted a request by prosecutors to delay a trial on some of the charges until next year. Bankman-Fried faces trial in October on charges brought against him last year. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan set a March 11 trial date for him on newer charges filed earlier this year. Earlier in the day, Bankman-Fried was in court as his lawyers argued for the dismissal of charges against him. Kaplan was skeptical about some of their arguments, telling one attorney he’d made an “extraordinarily imaginative argument.” Prosecutors say the man once praised as a cryptocurrency visionary cheated investors and looted customer deposits. Kaplan did not immediately rule.

