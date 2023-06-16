Russia accuses Australia of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ for blocking second embassy on security grounds
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Russia accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for canceling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy. The Australian government judged the plan to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House. Parliament passed emergency legislation blocking the lease Thursday after Russia won a Federal Court appeal last month against local Canberra authorities’ decision to do the same. The Russian Embassy responded on Friday by posting on social media a Russian condemnation of Australia’s actions. Australia’s prime minister explained the urgency as a need to prevent the site becoming a “formal diplomatic presence.”