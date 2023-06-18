Japan’s emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as emperor

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito is meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the third day of his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. Widodo and Indonesia’s first lady, Iriana, welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Bogor presidential palace on Monday, along with greeters wearing Indonesian traditional clothes and a military band that played both national anthems. Naruhito is seeking to underline the friendship between Japan and Indonesia, and officials say the two leaders planned to talk about cooperation between the countries.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

