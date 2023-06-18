Kamau, ‘charismatic and iconic’ African lion at California’s Sacramento Zoo, dies at 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamau, the African lion who was a star attraction at California’s Sacramento Zoo, has died at age 16. The zoo says Kamau was euthanized Saturday, a day after the big cat was pulled off an exhibit because of declining health due to his advanced age. A statement calls Kamau one of the zoo’s “most charismatic and iconic animals.” He came to Sacramento from the San Diego Zoo in 2008 and in the years since attracted crowds who hoped to hear his impressive roar. In 2014, the lion sired a litter of cubs. His mate, 18-year-old, is in good health, the zoo says.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.