‘It was hell’: Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American missionary who spent six years in captivity in Africa says he was beaten, locked in chains and pressured repeatedly to convert to Islam. Jeff Woodke tells The Associated Press his experience “was hell” and the last year he was asking his captors to kill him before he was released in March. The 62-year-old McKinleyville, California, resident and his wife say they believe FBI officials withheld information about negotiations with the captors. Their statements are a rare public airing of the delicate and tense interactions that often precede a detainee’s release. The FBI says it worked “tirelessly” to bring Woodke home and is happy he’s reunited with his family.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.