Tunisia says attacker fatally stabbed police officer at Brazilian Embassy; suspect arrested
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian government says a police officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia has been fatally stabbed in an unexplained attack. The Interior Ministry says a suspect was shot in the leg by police and arrested. A ministry spokesperson says the suspect is a 53-year-old teacher who had suffered psychiatric troubles, according to his son, and was not known to Tunisian security services. The spokesperson says the attack did not appear to have terrorist motives.