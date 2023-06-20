3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Three men have been convicted of various charges in a trial showcasing U.S. claims that China has engineered pressure campaigns on American soil to bully expatriates into returning home. A Brooklyn federal court jury delivered its verdict Tuesday. The men were accused of participating in an escalating series of scare tactics aimed at repatriating a former Chinese official who was living quietly in New Jersey. The trial was the first to result from a spate of U.S. prosecutions scrutinizing China’s Operation Fox Hunt, a nearly decade-old initiative that Beijing characterizes as a pursuit of fugitives. China has denied trying to force repatriations through intimidation.

