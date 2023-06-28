How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as longtime program goes off air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life. But the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service will have its last on-air broadcast Friday. It’s move to YouTube-only has led to fears that Alaska’s most vulnerable residents will have a harder time getting the information. Some live in far-flung rural communities where internet service is unreliable, and others might be older residents not comfortable getting their information off a phone or computer. Alaska Public Media is ending its partnership with the weather service, leaving the internet as the show’s only outlet.

