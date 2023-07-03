The 8 wanted overseas-based Hong Kong activists will be pursued for life, city leader says

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the eight overseas-based activists who are wanted for alleged national security offenses will be pursued for life, dismissing criticism from Western governments over the police’s high-profile crackdown on the pro-democracy figures. Chief Executive John Lee expressed his support for the police’s efforts in arresting the activists who are now based in the U.S., Britain, Canada, and Australia at Tuesday’s press briefing. Lee said anyone, including their friends and relatives, who offered information leading to their arrests would be eligible for the bounties. The latest crackdown has drew ire from the U.S. and British governments. But Lee said he was not afraid of any political pressure.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.