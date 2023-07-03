Viola Ford Fletcher, oldest living Tulsa Race Massacre victim, publishes memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — In the last couple of years, Viola Ford Fletcher has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre that destroyed Tulsa, Oklahoma’s original “Black Wall Street” when she was a child in 1921. Now, at age 109, Fletcher is releasing a memoir about the life she lived in the shadow of the massacre, after a white mob laid waste to the once-thriving Black enclave known as Greenwood. “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story” is published Tuesday and becomes widely available for purchase on Aug. 15. It’s a call to action for readers to pursue truth, justice and reconciliation no matter how long it takes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.