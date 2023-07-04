6 South African opposition parties to discuss forming alliance to challenge long-ruling ANC

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Six opposition parties in South Africa say they will discuss forming an alliance for next year’s national election in an attempt to end the 30-year hold on power of the African National Congress. Such an alliance has been previously proposed, but the idea appeared to gain more momentum with the announcement Tuesday that the six parties will hold meetings on Aug. 16 and 17 over creating a united opposition. The ANC has won every national election in South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

