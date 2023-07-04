Greek foreign minister says Athens is ready for talks with Turkey to resolve sea borders dispute

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s newly-appointed foreign minister says his country is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict. Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said Tuesday that the Greek government wants to “take advantage of the ongoing positive climate” in order to come to an agreement on delineating the areas in which each country has exclusive economic rights including the right to search for offshore oil and gas. Another key issue at the heart of Greek-Turkish tensions that Gerapetritis wants resolved is the extent of the continental shelf of Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.