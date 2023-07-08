Condemned building used by homeless people falls in Brazil, killing 14 people

Brazilian authorities say an apartment building condemned for more than decade but used by homeless people collapsed in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, killing 14 people, including six children. The building in Recife’s Paulista suburb crumbled in the early hours of Friday, prompting a frantic search for victims. Firefighters said Saturday that searchers combed through the rubble with the help of sniffer dogs and rescued two 15-year-old girls and a 65-year-old woman alive. An 18-year-old man was also removed alive, but later died from his injuries. Officials say the building was occupied by homeless people although living there had been forbidden since 2010.

