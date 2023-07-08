From poverty to power, new California Speaker seeks Democratic caucus unity but offers few details
By TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas has assumed one of the most influential political offices this month. He succeeded Speaker Anthony Rendon after a monthslong bitter fight last year that fractured the caucus. Rendon is still not happy about the power struggle. As speaker, Rivas wields tremendous power, controlling the flow of legislation, selecting committee assignments and negotiating the budget. The new speaker has said little about his specific plans, but emphasized the importance of engaging with his caucus. Democrats hold 62 of 80 seat in the lower chamber. Rivas will face a tall task attempting to keep the majority of them happy to move his agenda forward.