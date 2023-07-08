Skip to Content
Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here’s a hint: It’s no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.

