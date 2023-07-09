Authorities identify 6 people killed in plane crash in southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six California residents who died Saturday when they were on a small plane that crashed after a flight that started in Las Vegas. The Cessna C550 business jet took off from Harry Reid International Airport at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and crashed about an hour later at French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Chad Bianco identified those who died as 31-year-old Lindsey Gleiche of Huntington Beach; 25-year-old Riese Lenders of Rancho Palos Verdes; 51-year-old Alma Razick, of Temecula; 46-year-old Ibrahem Razick of Temecula; 33-year-old Abigail Tellez-Vargas of Murrieta; and 32-year-old Manuel Vargas-Regalado of Temecula.

