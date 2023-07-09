Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay their respects to Srebrenica massacre victims

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds have lined the main street of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, as a truck carrying 30 coffins passed on its way to Srebrenica, where newly identified victims of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II will be buried on the 28th anniversary of the crime. Some 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed and their bodies dumped in numerous mass graves after Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern town of Srebrenica in the final months of 1992-95 interethnic war. The massacre victims are still being found in mass graves scattered around Srebrenica and identified through DNA analysis. The newly identified remains are reburied each year on July 11, the day the killing began in 1995, at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery outside the eastern town.

