Los Angeles police arrest suspect in apparent random shootings at 3 locations with 1 person wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect following what appears to be a series of random shootings that wounded one victim. KTLA-TV reports the suspect allegedly fired randomly at people in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights on Saturday between 6:20 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. Police say a man was critically injured in the first shooting but was later reported to be in stable condition. No one was hit at the second and third shooting scenes. LAPD officers located a vehicle believed to have been used in the attacks and arrested a man matching the suspect’s description who was exiting a nearby home. KTLA reports a police search of the vehicle found a rifle believed to have been used in the shootings.

