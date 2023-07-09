Man accused of crashing into police cars during chase, killing a 19-year-old officer, faces charges
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a burglary suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his truck into two police cruisers, killing a 19-year-old officer and injuring two others, will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the crash. Nineteen-year-old Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle allegedly driven by 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who was suspected of trying to break into a house. Rheaume is facing charges of grossly negligent operation and attempting to elude, both with death resulting. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.