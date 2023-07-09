Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, places where Catholics are a small minority. The pope announced his picks during his customary Sunday appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on Sept. 30. Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, including Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy. The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

