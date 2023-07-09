Top EU lawmaker says firewall against German far right stands, but willing to work with Meloni

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament says his party will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany but is willing to work with Italy’s far-right premier to curb migration. In an interview published Sunday, Manfred Weber, who heads the European People’s Party, has dismissed suggestions that his bloc could drop its refusal to cooperate with Alternative for Germany at the state and federal level in the coming years amid growing support for the far right. Weber has told the Funke Medie Group that the “firewall” between his party and Alternative for Germany stands. But he says working with Italian post-fascist leader Giorgia Meloni is important for tackling the challenge of migration into Europe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.