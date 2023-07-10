A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order on Monday ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the state’s Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach. It will stay in effect for up to two weeks. But the judge’s action is significant because Kansas has allowed transgender people to change their driver’s licenses for four years. Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration for not halting the changes. The attorney general contends that a new law prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.

