British police assessing information from BBC over claim a presenter paid a teen for explicit photos

LONDON (AP) — British detectives say they have met representatives of the BBC over allegations that a leading presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The U.K.’s publicly funded national broadcaster has suspended the male star, who has not been named, over allegations he gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. London’s Metropolitan Police force said Monday that detectives were “assessing the information discussed at the meeting” with the BBC “and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”

