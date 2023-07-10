Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will leave politics after election, marking the end of political era

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he plans to leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation. Rutte announced his decision at a hastily arranged parliamentary debate on Monday. He says he will “not be available again” as leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, and will move on from politics once a new Cabinet takes office. Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration. No date has yet been set for the election.

By MIKE CORDER and RAF CASERT Associated Press

