Former allies Serbia and Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro have agreed to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies. The two countries formed a joint state until Montenegro split in 2006 following a referendum on independence. The former allies grew further apart after Montenegro recognized the 2008 declaration of independence of Serbia’s former province of Kosovo. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic met with Montenegro’s new President Jakov Milatovic on Monday in Belgrade. Afterwards, they said they would work to improve political ties to match their economic cooperation. Milatovic’s visit to Belgrade was the first by a Montenegrin president in several years.

