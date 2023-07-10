Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. is remembered as a maverick unconstrained by politics

Lowell P. Weicker Jr. is being remembered as a towering figure in Connecticut politics. Weicker, who died June 28, rose to national prominence for taking on his party during the Watergate hearings as a junior Republican senator. Mourners recall him as a politician from a bygone era, not shackled by partisanship. At his funeral in Greenwich on Monday, he was credited for fighting for AIDS funding, clean air and water, medical research and protecting people with disabilities. Weicker served more than 30 years in public office, including as Connecticut’s first independent governor. He was 92 when he died after a short illness.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.