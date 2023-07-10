Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal wants reconciliation and more hope for young people

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s newly named Roman Catholic cardinal says he hopes for reconciliation and wants the city to give young people more hope following the economic downturn and a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement. Chow said on Monday that it’s a new mission that God assigned to him. Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic ties in 1951 following the Communist Party’s rise to power and the expulsion of foreign priests. Chow, who will be formally installed in September, will become the city’s fourth cardinal. He is expected to guide flocks in a geopolitical area of keen concern to the Vatican.

