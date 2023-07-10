How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix have extended the excessive heat warning for the metro Phoenix area through Sunday night, meaning it could break a record set in 1974 for the most consecutive days with the high temperature at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Experts and physicians are warning people to limit their outdoor exposure and to know the warning signs of heat illness. From heavy sweating and dizziness to muscle spasms and even vomiting, experts say heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be avoided by staying indoors and drinking water.

