Iran sentences rapper to more than 6 years in prison over protests, supporters say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a popular rapper to six years and three months in prison over his participation in protests that rocked the country last year. A social media account run by supporters of Toomaj Salehi announced the sentence on Monday. There was no immediate word from Iranian authorities. Salehi was among thousands of mostly young Iranians who took to the streets last fall after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died while being held by Iran’s morality police. The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. Salehi expressed support for the protests in songs and videos that were widely circulated online.

