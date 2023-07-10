Landslide tears apart luxury homes on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A landslide is tearing apart luxury homes on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula. The earth movement is leaving a twisted jumble of collapsed roofs, shattered walls, tilted chimneys and decks dangling over an adjacent canyon. The slide in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates began Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. Twelve homes were red-tagged as unsafe, and residents were given just 20 minutes to evacuate. The pace of destruction increased through the weekend and into Monday. It was initially believed that all of the red-tagged homes were sliding, but the city says 10 are actively moving. The cause of the landslide is not known.

