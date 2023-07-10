Monitor urges contempt proceedings begin against New York City over Rikers jail conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — A court-appointed monitor is urging a federal judge to initiate contempt proceedings against New York City to coerce the city to urgently improve its handling of its troubled massive jail complex. The monitor made the recommendation Monday in a report filed in Manhattan federal court. The report was issued just days after the monitor said that the jail complex forced detainees to live in damp, fetid quarters infested with mold, vermin and other “generally unsanitary” conditions.

