North Korean leader’s powerful sister says warplanes repelled US spy plane

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone. She warned of “shocking” consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area. The U.S. and South Korean militaries did not immediately respond to the comments by Kim Yo Jong, one of her brother’s top foreign policy officials. Earlier Monday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry issued a statement accusing the U.S. of flying spy planes into its “inviolable airspace” and warning that approaching aircraft might be shot down.

