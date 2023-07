Sheriff’s deputy dies following assault by jail inmate after hospital visit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has died after being assaulted in a transport van by a jail inmate whom he had just taken to a hospital visit in Indianapolis. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal says 61-year-old Deputy John Durm died at Eskenazi Hospital following the attack. Police say the inmate, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, assaulted Durm while the van was inside the sally port, or fortified entrance, of the Adult Detention Center on the city’s south side. Mitchell then stole the van and crashed into a utility pole before other deputies returned him to custody. Mitchell was reported in stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

