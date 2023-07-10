US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials say a 14-year-old girl reported missing from her San Diego home was found in the barracks at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base last month and a Marine was detained briefly for questioning. Marine Capt. Charles Palmer said Monday that the Marine has since been released to his command while the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigates. Palmer says the girl was found during the daytime at the barracks on June 28. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says the girl’s grandmother reported her missing on June 13 and told authorities she had run away from home before. The department says the girl is now back with her family.

