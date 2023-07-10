West Virginia University reviews academic programs amid budget shortfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University says nearly half of its academic programs are under evaluation. It’s looking for ways to trim amid a $45 million budget shortfall. Among the departments under review are law, engineering, education, English, math and public health. The university says the goal is to align its academic programs with student demand, career opportunity and market trends. The university Board of Governors is scheduled to make final recommendations Sept. 15. Staff and faculty reduction letters will be sent in mid-October. Last month, the board approved cuts of about 132 positions, slashed 12 graduate and doctorate programs and approved a tuition increase of about 3%.

