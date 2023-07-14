Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show 54-year-old Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey was sentenced Friday in District of Columbia federal court. She was found guilty in January of seven felony charges. Southard-Rumsey was arrested in June 2021. Prosecutors say Southard-Rumsey was part of a large group that broke through police barricades. At one point, she grabbed an officer’s riot shield and then later pushed an officer with a flagpole, causing him to fall and hit his head. Officials say she also joined a group that pushed officers down some stairs.

