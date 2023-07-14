Skip to Content
AP National News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

KTVZ
By
Published 7:38 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; IAC Chairman Barry Diller.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content