New Mexico abuse case ends with prison sentences for 2 women accused of chaining children
TEXICO, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say two women in eastern New Mexico have been sentenced to prison in a case in which they were accused of beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds. State child welfare workers received a tip in 2022 about children being locked in cages. Prosecutors say Jayme Kushman pleaded guilty to five counts of child abuse and was sentenced Thursday to 15 years. Jaime Kay Sena pleaded no contest to four counts of child abuse and received a six-year sentence earlier this month. Prosecutors say authorities uncovered security footage showing the children being starved, beaten and chained for long periods of time.