Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers

Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon with another round of storms on the horizon. Parts of the state got more rain on Thursday, with around 14,000 customers losing power at the height of the storm. More rain is expected Sunday. President Joe Biden on Friday approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. The storms have been blamed for two deaths, including a woman in New York state and a 63-year-old man in Barre, Vermont, who drowned in his home.

