Competitor dies during Maine road rally race through forest

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A competitor was killed in a crash on the first day of a rally race through a forest in western Maine, leading organizers to cancel the event’s second day. , WMTW-TV reports that Erin Kelly, a 48-year-old woman from Marshall, Virginia, was killed Friday when her team’s car crashed near Lower Richardson Lake during the New England Forest Rally, where vehicles race along rural backroads and logging tracks near Maine’s border with New Hampshire. On her LinkedIn page, Kelly wrote that she had been navigating cars part-time as a hobby for the Pullen Away Rally Team since 2015. The team didn’t immediately respond to Saturday messages seeking further information. Authorities are investigating the crash, which wrecked the car.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.