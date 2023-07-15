People and pets seek shade and cool as Europe sizzles under heat wave that’s only going to get worse

ROME (AP) — Scorching temperatures across Europe have forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day. Meteorologists say even hotter weather is expected next week, when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations. Fifteen cities in Italy were under heat advisories on Saturday. Rome saw a high of 35 C (95 F) but is expected to get up to 42 C (107.6 F) on Tuesday. Experts urged vulnerable people to take precautions against the heat wave caused by a high-pressure anticyclone from the south. It’s been named Cerberus after the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology who guarded the gates to the underworld.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.