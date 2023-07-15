Ukraine rejects Bulgarian president’s claims that Kyiv is to be blamed for Russia’s ongoing war

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Ukraine on Saturday criticized Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president over his remarks that Kyiv is to blame for Russia’s ongoing war and that supplying arms to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict. President Rumen Radev had told reporters on Friday that he wanted “to make it clear that Ukraine insists on fighting this war.” He also said that the cost of the war “is paid by the whole of Europe.” The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria in a statement on Saturday categorically stated that Kyiv is making all possible efforts to restore peace and rejected Radev’s stance. It says that statements blaming the war on Ukraine only support Russian propaganda.

