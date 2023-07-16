DeSantis presidential campaign is cutting staff as new financial pressure emerges

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest while facing sudden financial pressure. DeSantis, the Florida governor, let go fewer than 10 paid staffers late last week. That’s according to a DeSantis aide granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. The moves, first reported by Politico, come as DeSantis struggles to meet expectations that he is the GOP’s strongest alternative to Trump. His political organization has raised more money than many other Republicans, but he has shown little movement in the polls as he faces fierce opposition from Trump and persistent questions about his far-right policies, his political skills and his readiness for the national stage.

