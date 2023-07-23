The collapse of a building in Cameroon has killed 16 people and authorities say the toll could rise
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
Associated Press
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities say at least 16 people were killed and nearly three dozen injured Sunday when a four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon’s largest city. “The casualty figures may be higher, said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon’s Littoral region, where the Douala is located. The governor said that “rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered.” The military’s fire brigade has been ordered to join the country’s Red Cross and other rescue services in searching for survivors.