A Russian fighter jet fired flares at a US drone over Syria and damaged it, the US military says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says a Russian fighter jet flew close to a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it. An Air Force commander says Sunday’s incident was an attempt by the Russians to knock the drone from the sky. It’s the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region. The head of U.S. Air Forces Central said Tuesday the Russian aircraft came within a few meters of the U.S. drone. The encounter comes a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft with a crew in the region. The U.S. and Russia protest each other’s actions.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

