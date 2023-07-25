Judge says she won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination claims proceed to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says she’s not changing her decision to let NFL Coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni’s ruling Tuesday came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision. The judge says claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator. She says Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

