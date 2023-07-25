Poetry academy announces more than $1 million in grants for U.S. laureates

NEW YORK (AP) — A digital poetry archive in Utah, slam poetry workshops in South Carolina and creative writing programs in New Mexico are among the initiatives being supported by more than $1 million in grants from the Academy of American Poets. On Tuesday, the academy announced its 2023 Fellowships, contributions of $50,000 each to 23 state and local poets laureate around the country, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Redmond, Washington. The Poet Laureate Fellowship program, launched in 2019, was made possible by support from the Mellon Foundation.

