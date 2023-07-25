Russian lawmakers extend age limit for compulsory military draft

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian parliament’s lower house has approved a bill extending the upper age limit for the compulsory military draft from 27 to 30, a move that appears to be part of efforts by the Kremlin to expand the military during the fighting in Ukraine. All Russian men aged 18-27 are currently obliged to serve in the military for one year, although many avoid the draft by using deferments granted to students, people with chronic illnesses and others. The bill, which was quickly approved by the lower house on Tuesday, still needs to be endorsed by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

