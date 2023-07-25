Toronto police seek suspects after luxury cars are stolen from a car dealership in broad daylight

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership. Police say they responded to a vehicle theft call just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at a dealership in the the downtown area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area. They say three people entered the dealership and stole three luxury vehicles. The stolen vehicles are a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn without a plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario license plate number CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario license plate number CXCY439.

